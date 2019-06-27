|
|
VALE - Calvin Lee Denton, 73, of Wise Rd, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Valdese Hospital.
Born in Cleveland County on November 24, 1945, he was a son of the late Max Calvin Denton and Inez Martin Denton. He was retired from Hickory Springs as a truck driver. Calvin was a hard worker having been a logger, sawmill operator, farmer and a certified auctioneer, beekeeper and canner.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his infant daughter Ginger Elaine Denton, who he was reunited with on her forty-fifth birthday, brother, Carl Denton and sister Christine Penland.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Jerlean Hattie Walker Denton, three daughters, Sherry Whisnant, Emily Teague and husband Keith, and Kerri Bolton and husband Jonathan all of Vale; sister, Betty Brown of Morganton; six grandchildren, Hannah Collazo and husband Christian, Nikki Whisnant, Zac Whisnant, Megan Teague, Gracie Bolton, Ada Bolton.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be held on Friday at 2:00 PM at St. Paul Baptist Church with the Rev. Keith Fulbright officiating. The body will lie in state thirty minutes before the service.
The burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Baptist Church, 337 Hull Road, Casar NC 28020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on June 27, 2019