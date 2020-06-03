SHELBY- Cameron Jaycob Carpenter, 21, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. A native of Cleveland County, he was born on March 30, 1999. Cameron graduated from Burns High School, in the class of 2017, and later obtained his associate degree from Cleveland Community College. He had a love for hiking and simply hanging out with his good friends. Cameron was the best big brother to his little brothers. He is survived by his mother's side of the family including, mother, Shea Carpenter and his step-father, Howard McCluney; siblings, Jaylon Carpenter Brooks, Hayes and Zack McCluney; uncle Caleb Carpenter; nephew, Eli McCluney; and grandparents, Keith and Barbara Carpenter, all of Shelby. He is also survived by his father's side of the family including, father, Demetrius Rudisill and fiancée Katrinia Marks of Gastonia; siblings, Adelynn, Shonqulan and Madison Rudisill; grandparents, Linda and JC Cannon of Shelby aunt, Trina Rudisill and her children; uncles, Lamont Rudisill and wife Shereka and Danny Meeks; and many other surviving family and friends.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private family funeral will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, at Christopher Road Baptist Church. The family will receive friends and celebrate his life starting at 6pm, Friday, at the family home.
In lieu of flowers, please take a moment to hug your child, friends and loved ones; and to live in the moment, and spend time in nature.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 3, 2020.