KINGS MOUNTAIN - Cameron Stokes Ware – lover of history, nature and politics, and fiercely devoted to his family – passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019, at his home in Kings Mountain.
Born in Kings Mountain on July 15, 1926, to Wayne LaFayette Ware, Sr. and Mary Black Ware, Cameron was a peach and apple farmer and owner of Mountain View Farms for many years. Socially, environmentally, and politically active, he worked closely with and served on the board of such volunteer organizations as Cleveland County Farm Bureau, Cleveland County Soil and Water Conservation, North Carolina Apple Growers Association and Bethware Progressive Club, and was particularly proud of his time as chairman of the Cleveland County Democratic Party in the 1970s. He served in the US Army as a Topographic Surveyor from 1945-1947.
In addition to his love for peaches and politics, he was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees. Over the years, he took great pleasure in watching his son, Todd, play baseball, from tee ball through Kings Mountain High School's state championship in 1993. He also enjoyed listening to his daughter, Kim, bang on the drums throughout grade school and later sing her songs to him about life's blessings and challenges. He put others before him always, and was endlessly concerned for the well-being of his sister Jeanne. He deeply loved his wife Linda above all else.
Cameron will be remembered fondly for his engaging, personable nature; quick wit; strong will; big ears and heart; and a work ethic that had no bounds. Many in the community will recall his distributing holiday fruit baskets to the local hospitals, nursing homes and neighbors; handing out apples and peaches to the kids along Phifer Road; serving as a boss and role model for countless young folks; and working to educate others about farming and land stewardship.
He was preceded in death by his brother Wayne L. Ware, Jr., his father Wayne, and mother Mary. Cameron is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years, Linda Lutz Ware, a sister, Jeanne Ware of Kings Mountain, daughter Kim Ware and her husband Mark Nanna of Atlanta, son Todd Ware and wife Donna Ware, granddaughter Zoe Kirk, grandsons Riley Kirk and Cameron Ware and great grandson Lawson Newman, all of Concord.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am Thursday, June 13, at El Bethel United Methodist Church with the Reverend Julie Ann Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service, outside on the lawn area adjacent to the El Bethel Fellowship Hall, 122 El Bethel Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
The Wares express a sincere thanks to the staffs of Kindred Healthcare and Hospice of Cleveland County, and to Cameron's recent caregivers Joyce, Isabella, Kelly, Mike, and Traci, who provided loving care and support, often times at a moment's notice.
The family appreciates memorial contributions made to the Life Enrichment Center in Kings Mountain, 222 Kings Mountain Blvd, Kings Mountain, NC 28086; or to El Bethel United Methodist Church, 122 El Bethel Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Ware.
Published in Shelby Star on June 11, 2019