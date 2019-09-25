Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Lawndale Baptist Church
Canaan Bradley Obituary
LAWNDALE - Canaan Kai Matthew Bradley, went to play in Heaven on Friday, September 20, 2019.

The 1 year old son of Matthew Bradley and Jennifer Pearson Black, he is preceded in death by his Poppy and Nene, Larry and Carolyn Pearson of Lawndale; his Paw Paw, Jerry Lee Bradley of Boiling Springs, his great-grandfather, Irvin Bridges; great grandmother, Ruth Pearson and his uncle, Lee (Boy) Bradley of Boiling Springs.

Canaan is survived by his father, Matthew Bradley and wife, Tiffany of Lawndale; his mother, Jennifer Pearson Black and Shaun Williams of Lawndale; his Maw Maw and Paw Paw Denita and Derek Shaw of

Boiling Springs; his two great grandmothers, Edna Blanton and Ann Bridges both of Boiling Springs; his sister, Jersey Lee Arolyn Bradley and brother, Lane Weston Black both of the home; sisters and brothers, Shalyn Larson, Elijah (Bubba) Larson, Colton Larson, Carly Larson, Dylan Larson, Jake Larson, and Skylan Larson all of Polkville; two step sisters, Maylaisha and Savannah of Lawndale; his Godparents, Andy and Stephanie Champion.

Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home. At other times throughout the week the family will gather at Canaan's home, 326 W. Main Street, Lawndale.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday at Lawndale Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Kilby and Rev. Mike Tucker officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Fallston, NC 28042 to help with funeral expenses.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 25, 2019
Download Now