|
|
LAWNDALE - Canaan Kai Matthew Bradley, went to play in Heaven on Friday, September 20, 2019.
The 1 year old son of Matthew Bradley and Jennifer Pearson Black, he is preceded in death by his Poppy and Nene, Larry and Carolyn Pearson of Lawndale; his Paw Paw, Jerry Lee Bradley of Boiling Springs, his great-grandfather, Irvin Bridges; great grandmother, Ruth Pearson and his uncle, Lee (Boy) Bradley of Boiling Springs.
Canaan is survived by his father, Matthew Bradley and wife, Tiffany of Lawndale; his mother, Jennifer Pearson Black and Shaun Williams of Lawndale; his Maw Maw and Paw Paw Denita and Derek Shaw of
Boiling Springs; his two great grandmothers, Edna Blanton and Ann Bridges both of Boiling Springs; his sister, Jersey Lee Arolyn Bradley and brother, Lane Weston Black both of the home; sisters and brothers, Shalyn Larson, Elijah (Bubba) Larson, Colton Larson, Carly Larson, Dylan Larson, Jake Larson, and Skylan Larson all of Polkville; two step sisters, Maylaisha and Savannah of Lawndale; his Godparents, Andy and Stephanie Champion.
Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home. At other times throughout the week the family will gather at Canaan's home, 326 W. Main Street, Lawndale.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday at Lawndale Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Kilby and Rev. Mike Tucker officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Fallston, NC 28042 to help with funeral expenses.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 25, 2019