|
|
SHELBY - Candida (Candy) Shenese Hosch, 40, gained her wings and took flight to her heavenly home on Thursday May 2, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of Michael F. Hosch Sr. and Alma Eaves Jackson (Kenneth).
Funeral Services will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at New Ellis Baptist Church at 2:00pm.
The family will be receiving friends from 1:30 to 2 p.m.
The body will lie in state from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Other visitation will be at the home of her father Michael Hosch Sr at 6032 Maple Valley Road Shelby, NC 28152.
Funeral services are in trusted to Donald I. Roseboro Funeral and Cremation Services of East Flat Rock, NC 28726.
Published in Shelby Star on May 11, 2019