Carl Douglas Wheat
ELLENBORO- Carl Douglas Wheat, 55, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home. A native of Cumberland County, NJ, he was the son of the late Ronald and Phyllis Holt Wheat. Carl served in the US Navy, work many years as a USPS Carrier, and will be remembered as a patriotic and family man.
He is survived by he daughters, Carla Hoyle and husband Michael of Ellenboro and Julia Staton and husband Shawn of Shelby; sister, Teresa Greene and husband Jerry of Ellenboro; brother, Steve Wheat of Forest City; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held 2-4pm, Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 2pm, Monday, June 8, 2020, at Grace Chapel in Forest City, with Pastor Alan Terry officiating. Burial will follow in Southern Baptist Church Cemetery, with military honors.
Memorials may be made to Hammering For Hero's, PO Box 1534, Rutherfordton, NC 28139
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
