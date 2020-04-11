|
|
Retired US Army Staff Sergeant Carl Franklin Ussery, age 61, known in his hometown community as "Bo Bo" was born on February 16, 1959, Cleveland County, N.C. to the late Arthur Lee Ussery, and his dear mother, Annie Mae Clark Ussery , who resides in Lawndale N.C. He peacefully transitioned on April 6, 2020 at Hospice Cleveland County. He was a 1977 Graduate of Burns High School and later served 20 years in the U.S Army. He earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication & Minor in Political Science from Cameron University in 1997, Lawton Oklahoma also on the 1997 National Dean's List. Bo Bo personal motto was, " Failure to prepare is emplimatical to preparing to fail!"
Retired SSG Carl Ussery believes that war cannot conquer hate, that only love can conquer hate. He served his country all around the world including places like Germany, Hawaii, Korea and later retired in Oklahoma, Fort Sill, where he decided to run for Lawton's mayoral post. His platform for the mayoral race was "Unity in the Community'. He would say, "I become involved with politics because I know it's the politicians who are the main decision makers for the people. "He loved people but most of all he loved GOD. He was a believer for equal rights for all and participated in the One Million Man March. He enjoyed being the forerunner of the local Black History March locally in his hometown. He would say things like " As there is only one sun, one moon, and one GOD, we are all of me human race."
Retired SSG Carl Ussery was NAACP member. Some of his awards included US Army Retirement Award, Army Commendation Metals from the Secretary of the Army, Army Acheivement Metals, National Defense Service Metal, Overseas Service Medal Expert Marksmanship Badge. Some of his acheivements include Chief of Field Artillery, US Army Primary Leadership Instructor, Chairman of Lawton-Fort Sill
Branch NAACP nominating Officers Committee, Field Representative and Promoter for the Black Wall Street Project in Oklahoma.
Retired SSG Carl Ussery leaves to cherish loving and fond memories his wife, Darlene Harris Ussery, his sons, Carl F. Ussery, Jr (Engy) and Jeremy Ussery ( Natalya) ; his mother, Annie Mae Clark Ussery; a sister, Annie Lee Scott; a brother, Mac Ussery; five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral: Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Genesis Funeral Home in the Otis Mobley Jr. Memorial Chapel . Family will receive friends 30 mins prior to service. Burial: Statesville Military Cemetery (private)
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 11, 2020