Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Carl Love


1940 - 2020
Carl Love Obituary
Mr. Carl Love, 79, of 518 April Drive Shelby, NC passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 4, 1940 in York, SC to the late Otis Love and Lunette McKnight Love.
Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the service for Mr. Love will be private. He may be viewed on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Durham United Methodist Church from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 9, 2020
