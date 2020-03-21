|
SHELBY- Carl "Roger" McDaniel, 65, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Hospice of Wendover. He was the son of Dorothy Wilke McDaniel of Shelby, and the late Carl McDaniel.
He was a long time member of Christopher Road Baptist Church, and worked for Putnam's Distributing for eight years, where he made numerous friends. He enjoyed working in his yard.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Randy McDaniel; and sister, Barbra Bradburn. He is survived by his loving wife, Bernice McDaniel of the home; daughter, Amy McDaniel of Shelby; step-daughter, Wendy McCurry and husband Chris of Shelby; grandchildren, Payton Glenn, Autumn McCurry, and Summer Barnes and husband Jordan, all of Shelby.
A memorial service to celebrate Rogers's life will be announced at a later date.
