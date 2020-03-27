|
Carl "Buford" Tesseneer, 84, of Lawndale, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center , Shelby .
Born in Cleveland County, NC County, on May 1st, 1935 , he was the son of the late Filo Whitefield Tesseneer and Annie Bell Mellon Tesseneer. He was retired from Porter Brothers and attended Shelby Missionary Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Mae Champion Tesseneer; son, Richard Tesseneer; a daughter, Sandra Rae Tesseneer; a brother, Rufus "Buck" Tesseneer and two sisters, Essie White and Evelyn Morrison.
Survivors include three daughters, Dianne Glover and husband, Jerry of Shelby; Judy Ann Brewer of Denver and Darlene Owens and husband, Wayne of Shelby; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Tesseneer of Shelby; ten grandchildren, Carl Glover and wife, Samantha, Darrell Short, Eddie Short, Carroll Arnold, Dwayne Tesseneer and wife, Tomeika, Tabitha Ann Bowen and husband, Donnie, Mark Cummings, Leia Patterson, Nikki Owens and Tracy Owens and wife, Tabitha; 15 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel.
The burial will follow the service in the Mountain Rest Cemetery.
Memorial may be made to Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or to Cleveland Pines Nursing Center, 1404 N. Lafayette Street, Shelby NC 28150..
