POLKVILLE- Carl Whitby, 69, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home in Polkville. Born on October 21, 1949, he was the son of the late Robert A. Whitby and Ruth Evans Whitby. He never met a stranger. He volunteered a ton of his time to the church helping people in need. Carl was always Santa Clause in December. He had the natural look already, and enjoyed seeing kids' faces light up when seeing him all dressed up. He loved animals and had countless dogs and cats during his life. He even raced sled dogs for many years. Most of all, Carl absolutely adored his Grandchildren!! He would have done anything for them at any time.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Gerry Whitby.
Carl is survived by his wife of 40 years, Helen Whitby, one son, Michael Whitby of Lincoln NE and one daughter Ruth Byerly and husband Josh of Nebo, one brother, Robert Whitby Jr. Troy, NY, as well as, four grandchildren; Dalton, Hunter, Owen, Taylor May.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, July 22, 2019, at The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer with Rev. Caroline Kramer officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to: Shepard's Table c/o The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 502 Sumter St, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Whitby.
Published in Shelby Star on July 19, 2019