Carla Greene
SHELBY - The world lost a good soul Monday morning, Sept 28th. After a 16 year battle with brain cancer, Carla Greene gave up the fight and went home to Heaven. She leaves behind children, friends, family and a grieving husband. They know she is better off, but it hurts anyway. Her last brain surgery was July 5th, 2019. She knew it was bad long before then. The Friday before that, she was jumping wakes on a jet ski in the blue Caribbean and smiling the entire time. That's who she was. That's how she handled things in the face of death. That is how life is supposed to be lived. Death is not to be feared. We could all learn a lesson from her.

Thank you to everyone who showed her kindness, sent a meal, said a prayer...or just enjoyed her company.

You don't actually remember what happened. What you remember "becomes" what happened.

Memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 4:00 pm at 1st Baptist Church of Kings Mountain with Dr. Chip Sloan officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm in the Stained Glass Room.

Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 30, 2020.
September 29, 2020
Prayers for your family. Carla was such a great person. She loved both of our children at Elizabeth Baptist Church Daycare and had a hand in raising them as it takes a village. Carla was loved by all and will be missed by all.
Cindy Spencer
September 29, 2020
Mallory we love you and are sorry for great loss. Prayers for you all as you grieve.
Noelle, Denny Read and kids
Noelle Read
Family
September 29, 2020
My Condolence to the family and my God wrap his arms around all of you and comfort you. Class of 1981
Sandra Wilson-Chapman
Classmate
September 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My prayers and thoughts are with the family.
Vickie Canipe
Friend
