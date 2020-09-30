SHELBY - The world lost a good soul Monday morning, Sept 28th. After a 16 year battle with brain cancer, Carla Greene gave up the fight and went home to Heaven. She leaves behind children, friends, family and a grieving husband. They know she is better off, but it hurts anyway. Her last brain surgery was July 5th, 2019. She knew it was bad long before then. The Friday before that, she was jumping wakes on a jet ski in the blue Caribbean and smiling the entire time. That's who she was. That's how she handled things in the face of death. That is how life is supposed to be lived. Death is not to be feared. We could all learn a lesson from her.
Thank you to everyone who showed her kindness, sent a meal, said a prayer...or just enjoyed her company.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 4:00 pm at 1st Baptist Church of Kings Mountain with Dr. Chip Sloan officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm in the Stained Glass Room.
Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150
