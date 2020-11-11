Carol Emory Cochran Harris, age 79, of Ellenboro, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland Hospital in Shelby, NC. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Emory Cochran and the late Florence Gertrude Queen Cochran. Carol was a native of Letcher County, KY and was a faithful and loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, and there was nothing more valuable to her than her children and grandchildren. Carol also was an avid antique dealer and collector, and enjoyed time in her flower garden, baking and watching movies on television. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Sherril Harris, one son Doug Harris and one grandson Vince Harris.
She is survived by three sons; Todd Langley (Annette), Kevin Langley (Renee) and Scott arri Harris (Robin), two daughters; Robin Tessneer (Kenny) and Traci Humphries (Todd), one sister Doris Beason, four grandsons, ten granddaughters and eighteen great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 1pm to 2pm at Campfield Memorial Baptist Church in Ellenboro, NC. The funeral service will be at 2pm with Reverend Nick King and Reverend Scott Huffman officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.eggersfunerlahome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside is serving the family.