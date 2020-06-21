Carol was a wonderful friend to my mother. My mother thought so much of her. I am so sorry for your loss. Many thoughts and prayers coming your way.
The David and Judy Travis Family
SHELBY- Carol Geraldine Griffin Rabb, age 82, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on December 25, 1937, she was the daughter of the late William "Bill" Griffin and Ethel Harris Griffin. She was a long time member of New Bethel Church of Shelby where she taught Sunday school, served on the church board for more than 20 years and was a member of the Jolly Elders as well as the Red Hat society. She was retired from Belk's where she worked in the Men's Department. Carol's life revolved around her church life. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Gerald Rabb and her sister Annie Argie Barker.
Carol is survived by her three children; Wanda Fischbach and husband Fred of Boiling Springs Keith Rabb and wife Lori of Shelby, and Gwen Ledford and husband Mike of Boiling Springs, seven grandchildren; Sajid Khan (Jackie), Mariam Lackey (Cody), Yasmeen Khan, Tyler Rabb, Holly Rabb, Caleb Smith, and Cody Smith as well as seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm Monday, June 22, 2020 at New Bethel Church of Shelby with Rev. Mark Patchett officiating, burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday Evening, June 21, 2020 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, and other times at the home of Gwen and Mike Ledford.
Memorials may be made to: New Bethel Church of Shelby, 706 Hamrick Street, Shelby 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 21, 2020.