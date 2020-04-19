|
Carole Putnam Fields, 75, of Cherryville, passed away April 15, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC.
She was born in Rutherford County, NC on June 1, 1944 to the late Hugh and Jackie Sullivan Putnam.
She is survived by her sons, Scott Carpenter, Deaver Carpenter, Chris Carpenter, and Damon Fields; a daughter, Kimberly Carpenter; brother, Hugh Putnam (Eva) of Greer, SC; sister, Susan Beam (Steve) of Cherryville, NC; grandchildren, Ashley Earl, Aaron Carpenter, Alexa Shull, Christian Carpenter, Alesha Hobbs, Savannah Carpenter, and Chandler Carpenter; and four great-grandchildren.
The family will have a private memorial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 601 N. Pink St., Cherryville, NC 28034.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 19, 2020