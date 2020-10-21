Carolyn Martin Gardner, 90, of Mint Hill, NC passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Huntersville Oaks in Huntersville, NC.
She was born on April 29, 1930 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Milous Martin and the late Pearl Logan Martin.
A funeral service for Ms. Gardner will be private. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 2:45 PM on Thursday. Ms. Gardner can be viewed on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM. Burial will take place at Cleveland Memorial Park Cemetery in Shelby, NC. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
