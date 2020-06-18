SHELBY - Carolyn Turner Hoyle, age 99, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Hospice Cleveland County. Born in Cleveland County on November 9, 1920, she was the youngest child of the late Robert Glenn Turner and Mattie Biggers Turner. She grew up on a farm in the No. 3 community with her siblings who all preceded her in death; William Turner, Clarence Turner, and Evelyn Turner Moorehead. She was a graduate of No. 3 High School. In 1942 she married Robert Wayne Hoyle, who she met on a double date when they were both with other people. Later on they decided that they liked each other better. They had 67 wonderful years together until Wayne passed away at the age of 92. Their life was full of travel, gardening, spending time with friends and family, and involvement with their church, Ross Grove Baptist. Carolyn was the oldest member of Ross Grove Baptist Church. Her family was always Carolyn's main concern. She always put everyone's needs before her own. She stayed home with her two children and never worked outside the home, except for a brief period of time when she did bookkeeping at Cleveland Lumber Company. She was born to be a mother. She was a shining example of kindness, quiet strength, and unselfish love. Carolyn loved working in her flowers and watching her birds, especially blue birds. She loved to walk and was an excellent cook. When she was able she made strawberry and fig preserves every summer and gave most away to her family and friends.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Janice Hoyle Cabaniss, and her son Robby Hoyle, both of Shelby. Her five grandchildren who adored her, Josh Cabaniss and wife Terry of Charlotte, Kristin Cabaniss Pruitt of Indian Trail, Ashley Hoyle Bethell and husband Vaughn of Simpsonville, SC, Travis Hoyle and wife Staci of Cherryville, Brittany Hoyle of Cherryville, NC,. She was also survived by great grandchildren, Jocelyn and Taylor Cabaniss, Zaelan Gillespie and Bria Pruitt, Zachary and Kathryn Hoyle, Lily Cormier, Mya and Brooks Bethell, and the newest member of the family Presley Jade Gillespie, Carolyn's first great great granddaughter, who just had her first birthday. Special family friends include, Bob and Cindy Cabaniss, Ned Cash, and Karen Whitaker, all of Shelby. Carolyn's caregivers, who became like members of our family are Pam Ledford, Tracy Honeycutt and Paulette Impinna.
Our hearts are grateful for their loving care and dedication to our mother. And a big "Thank You" to the hospice nurses who saw Carolyn in her home and to all the staff at Wendover.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Marcus McGill officiating. Mrs. Hoyle will lie in state from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. A private burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Memorials; Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or Ross Grove Baptist Church, 1225 Fallston Road, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Janice Hoyle Cabaniss, and her son Robby Hoyle, both of Shelby. Her five grandchildren who adored her, Josh Cabaniss and wife Terry of Charlotte, Kristin Cabaniss Pruitt of Indian Trail, Ashley Hoyle Bethell and husband Vaughn of Simpsonville, SC, Travis Hoyle and wife Staci of Cherryville, Brittany Hoyle of Cherryville, NC,. She was also survived by great grandchildren, Jocelyn and Taylor Cabaniss, Zaelan Gillespie and Bria Pruitt, Zachary and Kathryn Hoyle, Lily Cormier, Mya and Brooks Bethell, and the newest member of the family Presley Jade Gillespie, Carolyn's first great great granddaughter, who just had her first birthday. Special family friends include, Bob and Cindy Cabaniss, Ned Cash, and Karen Whitaker, all of Shelby. Carolyn's caregivers, who became like members of our family are Pam Ledford, Tracy Honeycutt and Paulette Impinna.
Our hearts are grateful for their loving care and dedication to our mother. And a big "Thank You" to the hospice nurses who saw Carolyn in her home and to all the staff at Wendover.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Marcus McGill officiating. Mrs. Hoyle will lie in state from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. A private burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Memorials; Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or Ross Grove Baptist Church, 1225 Fallston Road, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 18, 2020.