|
|
Shelby- Carolyn Spivey McWhirter, affectionately known as "Mimi" by those who loved her, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday March 19, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Carolyn was born in Swannanoa, North Carolina on December 1, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Adger and Mae Spivey.
Carolyn had a passion for education and taught at Kings Mountain High School for over thirty years. She also taught Psychology at Cleveland Community College and was the Children's Choir director at Lafayette Street United Methodist Church for many years.
Carolyn had a passion for life and loved doing things for others. She was known as being selfless, caring, compassionate, and had a thirst for life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Harold and Terry Spivey, her sister, Frances Gentry, and her grandson Camden McWhirter.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 63 years, Carl, her son Owen of Spartanburg, her son Alan and wife Lena of Shelby, her son Colin and wife Kay of Shelby, and daughter Laura Webb of Huntersville. She is also survived by two sisters, Phyllis and husband Ansel Hawkins of Asheville and Norma and husband Gene Page of Wilmington. Her surviving grandchildren include: Candice McWhirter and her children Matthew, Noah, and Jaxon, Erin Bryant, Kendyl McWhirter, Breanna Webb, Lacey Blake, Cole Mull, and Gracie McWhirter.
Carolyn was fortunate to have three amazing caregivers later in life whom she loved like family. They are Geraldine Dover, Mabel Pruitt, and Shirley Emory
Due to the Coronavirus, a memorial service will be held for Carolyn at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Lafayette Street United Methodist Church 1420 S. Lafayette Street Shelby NC 28152 and Cleveland County Hospice, 951 Wendover Drive, Shelby NC 28150
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 23, 2020