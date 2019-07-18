|
SHELBY - Carolyn Ivie Mosteller, 82, died Tuesday July 16, 2019 at White Oak Manor of Kings Mountain.
A native of Cleveland County, she was born to the late Gus and Estelle McMurry Anthony.
She loved to garden, sew and quilt. She was a member of Hoey Memorial Methodist Church where she was the secretary as well as a conference delegate and an officer for the United Methodist Women for her district. She also volunteered at the Senior Center in Shelby.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Shannon and George Walter "Bud" Anthony; stepson Danny Mosteller and her beloved dog Sadie. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, John Mosteller of the home; daughter Angela Huskey and husband Bobby of Charlotte; sister Martha Rae Fortenberry of Grover; brother John Sherwood Anthony and wife Donna of Blacksburg; grandchildren Heather Collins and husband Des and Hilary Huskey; step sons David Mosteller and wife Cathy and Virgil Hamrick and wife Pat. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday July 20, 2019 at Hoey Memorial Methodist Church. The Rev Roy T Byers, officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on July 18, 2019