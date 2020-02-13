|
DALLAS -Carolyn Gaddis O'Daniel, 81, of Dallas, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Fred and Lillian Rhyne Gaddis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Ted Don O'Daniel and a son-in-law Ray Wilson. Carolyn was a long-time member of Alexis Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children Debra Wilson, Caron Tate (Lamar, Jr.), and Ted O'Daniel, Jr.; a brother Larry Gaddis (Doris); a sister Lou Rumfelt (Calvin); grandsons Nick O'Daniel, Dylan O'Daniel (Aimee), Lamar Tate III (Amanda), and Steven Tate; great granddaughters Evelyn and Ariel Tate and Taylor O'Daniel.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will follow the service at Alexis Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 13, 2020