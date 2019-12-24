Home

Carolyn Perry Obituary
SHELBY - Lily Carolyn Perry, 78, of 612 Blythe Street, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Cleveland County, NC on November 9, 1941 to the late William Peak, Sr, and Gertrude Phelps Peak.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at noon at Hoppers Chapel Baptist Church.

Burial will take place at Faith Missionary Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon.

Condolences can be expressed online www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 24, 2019
