Carolyn Smith

Carolyn Smith Obituary
Carolyn Lurene Smith, 51, of 501 Carolina Avenue Shelby, NC passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Spartanburg County, SC on July 11, 1968 to Rosetta Bess and the late Joe Lewis Moore.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Good Samaritan Fellowship Baptist Church in Shelby.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 3:30 PM at the church.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 3, 2020
