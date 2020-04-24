|
|
Carolyn Sue Toney Cook, 82, of Fallston, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on January 13, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Fields Barnette Toney and Maude Alice Gantt Toney McNeilly. She was retired from the Cleveland County School System and was a member of Fallston Baptist Church where she was the former choir director. Mrs. Cook was a member of Fallston Woman's Club and the Shelby Doll Club.
Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John Thomas Cook; a son, Daniel Barnette Cook and a brother, William Alexander Toney.
Survivors include three daughters, Diane Owens and husband, Donald of Youngstown, Ohio, Toni Hurst and husband, Bobby of Jacksonville, FL and Suzi Davis and husband, Jimmy of Boiling Springs; three grandchildren, Don Owens, Josh Hurst and Sierra Drewery and two great-grandchildren, Dakota Owens and Josiah Thomas Drewery.
Mrs. Cook will be open for viewing on Friday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston with Rev. Bo Wagner officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the donor's choice. .
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 24, 2020