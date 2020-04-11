|
Carolyn Sue Hall Jenkins passed joyfully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on April 8, 2020.
Carolyn was born on February 2, 1937 in Buncombe County, North Carolina to Jyles G. Hall and Ruth Stamey Hall. Carolyn's father was a Baptist preacher whose ministry took them to several communities in western North and upstate South Carolina. In the early 1950's, they settled in Ellenboro, NC where Carolyn attended Ellenboro High School. Her father pastored Race Path Baptist Church. As an only child, Carolyn had a strong bond with her parents, aunts, uncles and cousins and she spent her free time playing piano and attending church activities. The Hall home was a joyful place where visitors were frequent and meals were a special event.
Carolyn met Donald Matthew Jenkins at the age of 17 in Ellenboro and after a brief but romantic courtship the two were married by her father at Race Path Baptist Church in 1955. They served faithfully in Sunday School and music ministry. Carolyn and Don had two sons, Dale and Scott, whom they raised with love and devotion. They were a sports-loving family and Carolyn was always at the ballfield or could be found watching games late into the night. The family began attending Liberty Baptist Church and later helped establish Hanes Memorial Baptist Church where Carolyn continued her music ministry as a pianist and organist. She and Don ministered to countless church and community members with their warm encouragement, gentle wisdom, and faithful trust in God's word. They most recently have been members at Flint Hill Baptist Church. Her legacy in the community and through the lives of her believing family members is a testament to her faithful stewardship in Christ.
Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her family above all. She and Don considered their daughters-in-law Debra and Susan as children of their own and it brought such joy to her to spend time with her grandchildren. She loved the NC coast and above all, fishing countless hours in the rivers and creeks at Ocean Isle Beach. She was fortunate to know all seven of her great-grandchildren. Even in her last years, Carolyn continued to care for her family in cooking for them, laughing with them, and sharing Bible verses.
Carolyn is predeceased by her parents and daughter-in-law Debra. Surviving her and those that will greatly miss her are her husband Don, sons Dale and Scott and daughter-in-law Susan, her grandchildren Mary Kathryn Bumgarner and grandson-in-law Joseph, Griff Jenkins and granddaughter-in-law Ashley, Elizabeth Petrilli and grandson-in-law Andrew, Blaire Langa and grandson-in-law Thomas, Grayson Jenkins, and great-grandchildren Winifred Bumgarner, Hayes Jenkins, Leona Petrilli, Daisy Bumgarner, Lachlan Jenkins, Frances Bumgarner, and Catherine Petrilli.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Liberty Baptist Church on Saturday, April 11, 2020, and a memorial service will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice House of Shelby, NC at https://www.hospicecares.cc/hospice-houses
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 11, 2020