Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Wellmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Wellmon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Wellmon Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS- Carolyn Davis Wellmon, 84, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Summit Place in
Kings Mountain.
A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late John and Getty Pritchard Davis. She retired from Cleveland County Schools, where she taught at Shelby Middle and Shelby High School. She was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn "Dock" Wellmon; and son Geoffrey Wellmon. She is survived by her daughter, Grace Wasserman and husband Wayne of Boiling Springs; sister, Norma; brothers, Jerry, Tommy, and Buren; grandchildren, Katie Sessions, Jack Wasserman, and Michael Wellmon; great grandchildren, Ella and Bryce Sessions; and daughter-in-law, Peggy Wellmon of Morganton.
No formal services are planned, and memorials may be made to Boiling Springs Baptist Church, PO Box 917, Boiling Springs, NC 28017
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -