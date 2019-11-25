|
|
BOILING SPRINGS- Carolyn Davis Wellmon, 84, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Summit Place in
Kings Mountain.
A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late John and Getty Pritchard Davis. She retired from Cleveland County Schools, where she taught at Shelby Middle and Shelby High School. She was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn "Dock" Wellmon; and son Geoffrey Wellmon. She is survived by her daughter, Grace Wasserman and husband Wayne of Boiling Springs; sister, Norma; brothers, Jerry, Tommy, and Buren; grandchildren, Katie Sessions, Jack Wasserman, and Michael Wellmon; great grandchildren, Ella and Bryce Sessions; and daughter-in-law, Peggy Wellmon of Morganton.
No formal services are planned, and memorials may be made to Boiling Springs Baptist Church, PO Box 917, Boiling Springs, NC 28017
