SHELBY - Carrie Mae Williamson Hickman, 71, of 111 Victor Drive, passed away on Monday July 20, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby.She was born in Darlington County, SC on March 15, 1949 to the late Sam Williamson and Dorothy Moses Williamson.The service for Mrs. Hickman will be private.Burial will take place at Cleveland Memorial Park.Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.