SHELBY - Loula Catherine Spangler Porter, age 93, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Testa Family Hospice House, Kings Mountian. Born April 8, 1925 in Shelby, NC to the late Baylus F. Spangler and Loula Lee Dorsey Spangler. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Bayliss Sunday school class and received Life Membership in United Methodist Women. Catherine loved her church and served on numerous committees.
Catherine was a 1942 graduate of Shelby High School and also a graduate of Carolina Business College. She was previously employed Westinghouse Electric Supply in Charlotte and Union Trust Company in Shelby. She served on the Board of Gardner Webb University Bulldog Club, loved all sports and was an avid golfer, winning a gold medal in the Senior Games at the age of 86. Catherine cherished all her many golfing buddy friendships.
She loved all reunions; high school, church, and family, and never met a stranger. Catherine dearly loved her neighborhood family as her own. Love of family and friends and making them happy was always in her plans.
In addition to her parents, Catherine is preceded in death by her husband James Porter, brothers; Roy Frederick, Robert, and JB Spangler, and one sister, Marjorie Spangler Rice and her husband Clarence.
Catherine is survived by daughters; Janet Roebuck and husband Alan, Nancy Tillman and husband Eddie, one brother, Bill Spangler and wife Sue and one sister, Mary Ann Trice all of Shelby. Grandchildren; Katie Farmer and husband Fred, Jim Roebuck and wife Cassie, Emily Greer and husband Robert, and Reid Tillman, great-grandchildren; Alexis, Kobe, Lan, Makenzie, Madison, Anna and Eva Catherine as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and her beloved dog Max.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church with Rev. Randy Blanton officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 pm until 6:30 pm at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, and at all other times, at the home of Eddie and Nancy Tillman at 403 Yorkfield Drive, Shelby 28150.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1207 West Dixon Blvd, Shelby, NC 28152 or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Porter.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 5, 2019