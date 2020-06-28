KINGS MOUNTAIN - Cathey Pritchard Noell of Kings Mountain passed away June 24.
Born August 25, 1955, in Charlotte to Evelyn and Hugh Pritchard and raised in Plaza-Midwood.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rodney Pritchard.
Cathey's love of providing quality and fine tasting food to her family led to a career in food journalism and weekly food columns for Gatehouse Media. Cathey loved recipe development and enjoyed researching regional food styles and cooking methods from various parts of the world. Working with the Southern Foodways Alliance, she delved into researching and preparing the unique foods of the South to share with her readers.
Cathey is survived by her husband of 36 years, Ellis; brother Danny Pritchard and sisters Sandra Schipman and Gaye Barger all of Mint Hill, NC; daughter Meagan Noell-Teasley of Shelby and son Hugh Ellis "Bubba" Noell, IV, of Kings Mountain, NC and granddaughters Alice and Evelyn "Evie" Teasley.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 29 at 2PM at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 502 West Sumter Street, Shelby, NC. Current Covid 19 safety practices will be observed. The service will be livestreamed through the church's website - https://www.redeemershelby.com/
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cleveland County Arts Council or Hospice of Cleveland County,
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 28, 2020.