|
|
Mrs. Cathy Jones Arrowood, of Lawndale, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Atrium Health - Pineville in Charlotte.
Born in Cleveland County on April 24, 1951, she was a daughter of the late Dock David Jones, a World War I Veteran and Bessie Lee Elmore Jones. Cathy was a homemaker and member of Zoar Baptist Church, Casar.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-two years, Horace Lee Arrowood; four sons, Jefferie Timothy Arrowood and wife Robin of Belwood, Dwayne Lee Arrowood of Grover, Christopher Daniel Arrowood of Pilot Mountain, and Kevin Michael Arrowood and wife Barbara of Blacksburg, SC; daughter, Elaine Champion Cloninger and husband Ricky of Blacksburg, SC; brother, Tommy Jones of Shelby; sister, Linda Queen of Shelby; fifteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The family will have a service of remembrance at 8:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home with the Rev. Carrell Pruette and Rev. Terry Huffman officiating.
Memorials may be made to Zoar Baptist Church, PO Box 176, Casar, NC 28020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 20, 2019