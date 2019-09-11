|
|
SHELBY - Cathy Suzanne Hoppes Bridges, age 66, went to be with her heavenly Father on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on June 27, 1953 she was the daughter of Mildred "Peggy" Ruth Culbreth Turner of New Bern and step mother, Sis Hoppes of South Port and the late Nathan "Buck" Willard Hoppes. Cathy was a Quality Assurance associate for Wal-Mart distribution for a number of years before retiring. Cathy was an avid reader and loved a good suspenseful book. She enjoyed being with friends and family and looked forward to an annual beach trip.
Cathy is survived by her husband of 14 years, Michael Bridges; a daughter, Brandy Collins of Shelby; a son, Lee Lovelace and wife, Chrissy of Kings Mountain; four grandchildren, Chaise Collins, Logan Collins, Tessa Collins, and Kaydence Lovelace; a sister, Sonja Leonhardt and husband David of New Bern; a brother, Butch Dickey of Fl,; a step brother, Jerry Cornell and wife Mary of Hawaii; two step sisters, Tammy Parker and husband Mike of Boiling Springs; and Brenda Hardick and husband Jamie of Charleston; a dear friend, Gail Finney; her cousins whom are sisters at heart; Lynn Gillespie and husband Dwight, Rachel Hendrick, Shelia Lane and husband Keith; and a niece, Kelly Leonhardt and nephew, Steve Leonhardt and wife Crystal.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Keith McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm and other times at the home of Lynn and Dwight Gillespie.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors and staff to the Levine Cancer Center in Shelby, the doctors and nurses at Atrium Healthcare and Hospice Cleveland County, for all the wonderful care that Cathy received during her illness.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 11, 2019