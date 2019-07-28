|
Mr. Cecil Glenn Ledford Sr., age 81 of Boiling Springs, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 25, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Martha Coleen Beason Ledford of the home, four children, Joseph Ledford (Donna) of Shelby, NC, Aleeta Adkins (Christopher) of Shelby, NC, Cecil Ledford Jr. of Shelby, NC, and Sharon Mellon (Darrell) of Lattimore, NC, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Born June 30, 1938 in Cleveland County, Cecil was the son of the late Marvin and Vernie Black Ledford and was preceded in death by his two sisters, Shirley Myers and Ina Faye Bivens.
Cecil was a faithful Christian who loved his church and God. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed western movies, bluegrass and gospel music, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Cecil was a hard worker where he retired after 411/2 years from PPG.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 pm Sunday, July 28, 2019 at High Shoal Baptist Church conducted by Rev. John Godfrey and Rev. Shane Adkins. A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:30 pm prior to the service at the church. A private burial will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
