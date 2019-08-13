|
|
SHELBY - Bernard Chandler "Chan" Harris Jr., age 61, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at home in Shelby, NC. Born in Tokyo, Japan on February, 9, 1958, he was the son of Dr. Bernard C. Harris Sr. and wife Patricia "Pat" Brinkley Harris of Shelby. He served in the U.S. Navy and was the recipient of the Humanitarian Service Medal and was deployed during the Iran Hostage Crisis. Chan was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where he worked on the prison and nursing home ministries and sang in the choir. He will be remembered for his humble love of people, regardless of their station in life, and enjoyed extending his love to the underprivileged. Chan had a wonderful sense of adventure and was unafraid to show his emotion, he lived to make others happy. He was a kid at heart and loved his special time with his daughter playing with her and exploring the world around them. He enjoyed teaching his family about the stars, which he can now look down from.
In addition to his parents, Bernard and Pat, Chan is survived by his wife Leigh Ann Plummer Harris of Spindale, one daughter Mackenzie Harris of the home, one brother, Craig Harris and wife Raffia of Mt. Pleasant, SC one sister Michelle Broadway and husband Mike of Waxhaw, one sister-in-law Andrea Farmer and husband Josh, two nieces Megan Broadway, Blakely Hughes and husband Justin as well as two nephews Kenneth Craig Harris Jr. and wife Haley, and Thomas Farmer.
Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Tim Sims and Mr. Chuck Rhinehart officiating, burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to: Cleveland County Rescue Mission, 1100 Buffalo St., Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Harris.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 13, 2019