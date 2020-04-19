|
KINGS MOUNTAIN- Charlene P. Gardner, 64, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Testa Family Hospice House. Born in Marion County, IN, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Winnie Adkins Potter. Charlene worked as a Certified Nursing Secretary for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Potter. She is survived by her daughters, Kellianne Jones and Kneeli Smith and husband Kenny, both of Kings Mountain; grandchildren, Preston Jones, Katlin Kuykendall, Kenny "Buster" Smith III and Laila Degree; great grandson, Jasper Kuykendall; sisters, Starr Fox and Becky Blake of Ohio; and brother, Daymond "Buck" Higgins of Ohio. Funeral services will be private to the family.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation of Kings Mountain.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 19, 2020