Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene Gardner


1995 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene Gardner Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN- Charlene P. Gardner, 64, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Testa Family Hospice House. Born in Marion County, IN, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Winnie Adkins Potter. Charlene worked as a Certified Nursing Secretary for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Potter. She is survived by her daughters, Kellianne Jones and Kneeli Smith and husband Kenny, both of Kings Mountain; grandchildren, Preston Jones, Katlin Kuykendall, Kenny "Buster" Smith III and Laila Degree; great grandson, Jasper Kuykendall; sisters, Starr Fox and Becky Blake of Ohio; and brother, Daymond "Buck" Higgins of Ohio. Funeral services will be private to the family.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation of Kings Mountain.
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -