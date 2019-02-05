|
|
SHELBY - Charles Lee Beam, age 97, died Saturday February 2, 2019 at Cleveland Pines.
Born in Cleveland County on July 8, 1921, he was the son of the late Elzie Lee "E.L" and Della Cora Borders Beam. Charles served seven years in the Army Air Force during WWII. He was a life long and oldest member of Elizabeth Baptist Church. He loved his God, family and church. In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by a son, Charles Lee Beam Jr.; a grandson, Bryon Jeffery Beam; a sister, Caroline Martin; two brothers, Carlton Beam and Mike Beam.
Charles is survived by his wife of 72 years, Frances Blanton Beam; four sons, Ricky Beam and wife Kay of Shelby Kenneth Beam and wife Wanda of Shelby, Chris Beam and wife Cathy of Shelby, John Beam and wife Donna of Shelby; a daughter, Sharon Beam of Concord; 12 grandchildren, Rodney, Missy, Jennifer, Jason, Jada, Crystal, Cassie, Ceph, Will, Jacob, Kassi and Austin; 20 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Dr. Rit Varriale officiating.
Burial will follow with military honors at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 1 until 2 p.m. in the sanctuary and other times at the home.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 5, 2019