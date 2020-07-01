Charles Byrd
1971 - 2020
Charles Lamar "Boob Doctor" Byrd, 49 of 110 Peter Key Road Lawndale, NC passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Cleveland County, NC on May 27, 1971 to Della Mae Fuller Byrd and the late Jerry Cornelious Byrd.

The funeral service for Mr. Byrd will be private. A viewing and reception of friends will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at First Baptist
Church of Lawndale from 1:00 PM until 1:30 PM.

Burial will take place at Pine Grove Primitive Baptist Church.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Viewing
01:00 - 01:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Lawndale
