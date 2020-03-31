|
Charles Thomas Dover "Tommy", age 66, passed away on March 29, 2020 at Wendover Hospice.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Dover of Shelby, NC, a daughter Tammy Costner of Fallston, NC, a son, Charles Thomas Dover II "Chip" and wife Kimberly, of Seneca, SC, six grandchildren, Joseph Costner, Emma Costner, Sadie Carpenter, Ava Dover, Zoe Dover, and Charlie Dover, a special brother in law, Clyde Humphries, and his two nephews, Eddie and Ronnie Humphries.
Born on October 28, 1953 in Cleveland County, NC, to the late Thomas Ralph Dover and Vera Simmons Dover, Tommy was also preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Humphries.
Tommy was a longtime member of Zoar Baptist Church where he was proud to serve as a Deacon. Mr. Dover worked at Bahnson Service Company for over 45 years. Tommy was a devoted family man and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren with chocolate and Mountain Dew.
A private family graveside service will be held with immediate family with a Celebration of Life held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wendover Hospice, 953 Wendover Heights Drive Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 31, 2020