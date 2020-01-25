|
Charles Edward Holland Sr., age 81 of Shelby, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Wendover Hospice in Shelby.
He is survived by two sons, Jerry Wayne Holland and wife Ann of Shelby, NC, and Charles Edward Holland Jr. of Shelby, NC; three grandchildren, Miranda Weathers of Shelby, NC, Bryan Franklin of Shelby, NC, and Marcie Franklin of Gaffney, SC; three great grandchildren, Wayne, Zack, and Jay; two great, great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Canaan; a sister, Shirley Cook of Shelby, NC; a brother, Phil Holland of Shelby, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born September 21, 1938 in Cleveland County, Charles was the son of the late A.D. and Helen Holland and was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruthaleen Holland, two brothers, Bobby Holland and Harold Holland.
Charles enjoyed fishing on his boat and going to church. Charles was a member of First Love Baptist Church. He worked and retired after 35 years of service from Doran Mills "Dover Textiles". Charles loved spending time with his family and friends. He was the kind of person that never met a stranger and loved everyone that he came across.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Monday, January 27, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel conducted by Rev. Buster Griffin and Rev. Kenneth Queen. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 25, 2020