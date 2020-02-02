|
|
Mr. Charles Eugene Jones, Sr., born March 1, 1925 to the late Henry Clifton and Annie Ethel Cantrell Jones, went home, really HOME on Friday, January 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Jones served his country in the army during World War II in Germany, remaining there for two years after the war as military police. He received an Honorable Discharge with the rank of Corporal. Mr. Jones was the manager of the Sundrop plant in Shelby for over 27 years, owned a grading business and retired from Shelby Glidden Paint store in 1983. He also grew strawberries. But perhaps his greatest occupation was as a carpenter. He built and remodeled many homes. In addition, he built a parsonage for Camps Creek Baptist Church and, at the age of 80, a fellowship hall for Westwood Heights Baptist where he was a member. He also used his carpentry talents to construct wheelchair ramps and church props for dramas at each church where he was a member. He taught Sunday School for over 50 years, served as a deacon and was an active member of the senior adult ministries where he belonged.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mrs. Shirley Cregar Jones; a son, Donald Ray Jones; brothers, J.R., Bill, Ravenelle, Jack and Dean Jones; and sisters, Sue Greene, Tula Hayes and Betty Jo Jones.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Gene Jones and Sharon from Mooresboro, Steve Jones and Ann from Lattimore; two daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa Edmonson and Rodney from Mooresboro, Barbara Tidwell and Bill from Georgetown, SC and daughter-in-law, Pat Edwards and Roger from Mooresboro; grandchildren, Chad and Melissa Jones, Matthew and Bambi Jones, Amber and Paul McMurry, David and Beth Jones, Kelly Anderson, Karen Freeman (Shane), Daniel and Elizabeth Edmonson, Rev. Elisabeth and Ben Cothran, Lindy Tidwell and Jonathan Tidwell; great grandchildren, Ardan, Case, Levi, Tilly, Jacob, Luke, Jonah, Addie, Ansley, Caroline, Kelsie, Jordy, Mekenzie, RiLee, Kysen, Harlee (T.J.), Morgan, Elijah, Bethany, Connor, Autumn and August; great-great grandchildren, Miya, Mason, and Oakley; brothers, Myles Jones and wife, Dot, and Hoyle Jones; sisters-in-law, Carol Jones and Nancy Havens, special friends, Selma Brooks and Don Dixon and a host of precious extended family and friends, especially at the Snack Shop. Mr. Jones will be remembered for his strong faith in God, sweet smile, quiet spirit and firm handshake as well as his love for his family, friends and country.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at Westwood Heights Baptist Church, 650 Dellinger Rd., Shelby on Monday, February 3rd at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. David Costner. A visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on that evening in the fellowship hall at the church. An ice cream (his recipe) reception will follow the service at the church fellowship hall.
A private burial will be held at Cleveland Memorial Park with military honors at a later date.
Cleveland Funeral Home is ministering to the family.
We want to thank the wonderful staff at Wendover Hospice for their care for him and us during this time.
Memorials can be made to Lattimore Baptist Church or to the Youth Ministries of any of the following churches: Westwood Heights Baptist, Poplar Springs Baptist, Pleasant Ridge Baptist, Sandy Plains Baptist, and Hope Community.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 2, 2020