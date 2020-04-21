|
|
SHELBY - Charles Franklin Fowler, age 87, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland.
Born in Surry County on June 27, 1932 he was the son of the late Charles Robert Fowler and Fannie Fulk Fowler. He was a long time member of Central United Methodist Church where he attended the Hoey Bible Sunday school class, and served as an usher for many years, something that was very special to him. He was a graduate of Berea Junior College in Berea, KY and UNC Chapel Hill where he majored in Business Administration. He began his working career with Wachovia Bank in Charlotte and subsequently became the President of Union Trust Company of Fallston, and was instrumental in the development of Rose Hill Memorial Park. He later went to work in the Pharmaceutical Industry as a Sales Manager, where he worked with several companies and retired with Robert's Pharmaceuticals. His church life was his greatest joy and he deeply cherished the relationships he was able to cultivate with the members of Central UMC.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers; Dr. William Robert Fowler and Samuel Oliver Fowler and one sister Julia Fowler Reshoft.
Charles is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rachel Hoyle Fowler, one daughter, Rachel Anne Fowler, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Sunset Cemetery with Rev. Mark Barden officiating.
Memorials may be made to: Central United Methodist Church Music Department, 200 E Marion St., Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Fowler.
Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 21, 2020