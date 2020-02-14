Home

1965 - 2020
Charles Little, Jr. Obituary
Mr. Charles Eugene "Bird" Little, Jr., 54, of 718 Skinner Road Boilings Springs, NC passed away on Tuesday, Febuary 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Cleveland County, NC on March 9, 1965 to Charles Eugene Little, Sr. and Mae Helen Elliott Little.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Boiling Springs Baptist Church. Burial will take place at Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM until 6:00 PM at the church. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 14, 2020
