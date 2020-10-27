1/1
Charles Marlow Sr.
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY- Charles Alfred Marlow Sr., age 80, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Frye Regional Health Center in Hickory. Born in Cleveland County on October 7, 1940 he was the son of the late Jonas Franklin Marlow and wife Pentie Melton Marlow. Charles was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where he sang in the choir. He enjoyed traveling, taking photos and spending time at the lake in his younger years.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his late wife Diane Marlow, son Charles "Chuck" Alfred Marlow Jr., and his step-granddaughter, Crystal Summer Leigh.
Charles is survived by his wife Virginia Epley Marlow of Shelby, daughter Roxanne Calvert (John) of Shelby, step-son David Epley (Mary) of Bessemer City, step-daughter Laura Jolly of Chesnee, two grandchildren Dustin Calvert (Megan) and Halie McGregor (Baxter), two step grandchildren Heather Jolly and Kevin Jolly and five great-grandchildren; Anderson, Silas, Asher, Joey and Israel.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church with Dr. Tim Sims and Rev. Scott Caldwell, officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. Mr. Marlow will lie in repose at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday morning, October 29, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. The family will not be present during this time.
It is requested that those in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Memorial donations may be made to: Bethel Baptist Summer Missions, C/O Bethel Baptist Church, 606 S Dekalb St, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved