SHELBY- Charles Alfred Marlow Sr., age 80, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Frye Regional Health Center in Hickory. Born in Cleveland County on October 7, 1940 he was the son of the late Jonas Franklin Marlow and wife Pentie Melton Marlow. Charles was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where he sang in the choir. He enjoyed traveling, taking photos and spending time at the lake in his younger years.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his late wife Diane Marlow, son Charles "Chuck" Alfred Marlow Jr., and his step-granddaughter, Crystal Summer Leigh.
Charles is survived by his wife Virginia Epley Marlow of Shelby, daughter Roxanne Calvert (John) of Shelby, step-son David Epley (Mary) of Bessemer City, step-daughter Laura Jolly of Chesnee, two grandchildren Dustin Calvert (Megan) and Halie McGregor (Baxter), two step grandchildren Heather Jolly and Kevin Jolly and five great-grandchildren; Anderson, Silas, Asher, Joey and Israel.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church with Dr. Tim Sims and Rev. Scott Caldwell, officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. Mr. Marlow will lie in repose at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday morning, October 29, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. The family will not be present during this time.
It is requested that those in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Memorial donations may be made to: Bethel Baptist Summer Missions, C/O Bethel Baptist Church, 606 S Dekalb St, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
