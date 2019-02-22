|
CONWAY, S.C. - Charles Henderson Martin, 90, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach.
A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late William and Georgia Borders Martin.
He was a member of Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church in Conway, and a former member of Bethel Baptist Church in Shelby.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Durell and Eugene Martin; and sisters,
Elizabeth Smith and Catherine Tallent. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Betty Bowen Hemmingsen Martin, son, Shawn Martin and wife Leondra; step-daughters, Sheila Yates and husband James, and Kimberly Jessup; step-son, David Hemmingsen and wife Rilla; brother-in-law, Ron Queen and wife Sandra; two grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and 9 step-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 2pm, Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Charles Mixon officiation.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church, 1436 Hwy 544, Conway, SC 29526.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 22, 2019