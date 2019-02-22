Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Martin


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Martin Obituary
CONWAY, S.C. - Charles Henderson Martin, 90, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach.

A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late William and Georgia Borders Martin.

He was a member of Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church in Conway, and a former member of Bethel Baptist Church in Shelby.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Durell and Eugene Martin; and sisters,

Elizabeth Smith and Catherine Tallent. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Betty Bowen Hemmingsen Martin, son, Shawn Martin and wife Leondra; step-daughters, Sheila Yates and husband James, and Kimberly Jessup; step-son, David Hemmingsen and wife Rilla; brother-in-law, Ron Queen and wife Sandra; two grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and 9 step-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 2pm, Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Charles Mixon officiation.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church, 1436 Hwy 544, Conway, SC 29526.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.