Charles Edward Mathis, 78 of Boosville Curve Road, Vale passed away, Friday, July 5, 2019 at Hospice at Wendover. Born March 16, 1944 in Rutherford County, he was a son of the late Hoyt E. Mathis and Cora Lee Jenkins Mathis. In the past, Charles enjoyed going to auction sales with his nephew Bobby, and helping him work the sales. He also loved to sit and tell stories that people enjoyed listening to and Charles never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Swafford. Survivors include a sister, Elizabeth Gibbs of Morganton and special nephew, Leroy Swafford and wife Sue, which were his caregivers of Vale and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 9:30AM until 11:00AM Tuesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home. At other times, the family will be at the home of Leroy and Sue Swafford, 8287 Boosville Curve Rd., Vale, NC 28168.
A funeral service will be 11:00AM Tuesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Loyd Swafford officiating.
Burial will follow in Flint Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Shelby.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on July 7, 2019