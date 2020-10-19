1/1
Charles McGinnis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLIFFSIDE, NC- Charles Marion McGinnis, 86, of 155 Old Main Street, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Rutherford County, he was the loving husband for 65 years of Ava Potter McGinnis and the son of the late Edgar McGinnis and Ada Tate McGinnis. He was a United States Navy Veteran and was retired from Duke Energy. He loved sports, especially the Braves and Cowboys and traveling, especially to the mountains. Mr. McGinnis was a member of Lavonia Baptist Church.
Surviving is a son, Reggie McGinnis (Darlene) of Forest City; a sister, Carolyn Morgan of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Kyler McGinnis, Rachel Wellborn (Tyler) and Quinton McKeel (Kaitlynn); and five great-grandchildren, Zach Branch, Zander Branch, Zaylee Wellborn, Asher McKeel and Piper McKeel. Mr. McGinnis was preceded in death by a brother, Joe McGinnis; and two sisters, Marguerite Jenkins and Betty Sailors.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Lavonia Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at the church with Reverend Tripp Biggerstaff and Reverend David Slatton officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Lavonia Baptist Church, 2841 Camps Creek Church Road, Mooresboro, NC, 28114.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Lavonia Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Funeral
01:00 PM
Lavonia Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved