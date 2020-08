Mr. Charles P. Norris, 87, of Shelby, NC departed this life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Atrium Health- Cleveland in Shelby. He was born on January 23, 1933 to the late Clara Norris.The service for Mr. Norris will be a private one. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:30 on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.