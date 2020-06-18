Charles Patterson

Charles Augusta Patterson of 79 of Charlotte, NC died June 9th, 2020 at his residence.
Survivors include his Brother and Caretaker, Harold T. McDowell, Sisters, Connie Davis-Meeks, Terry Davis-Pearson and Cherry Davis-Adams.
Graveside services and Burial will be held at Mt. Olive Memorial Park, Kings Mountain.
Time is set for 3pm. Receiving of friends will be held at the cemetery from 2:30 to 3:00.
Services entrusted to Donnell Gill Funeral Service Licensee.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 18, 2020.