Charles Patterson
Charles Augusta Patterson of 79 of Charlotte, NC died June 9th, 2020 at his residence.

Survivors include his Brother and Caretaker, Harold T. McDowell, Sisters, Connie Davis-Meeks, Terry Davis-Pearson and Cherry Davis-Adams.

Graveside services and Burial will be held at Mt. Olive Memorial Park, Kings Mountain.

Time is set for 3pm. Receiving of friends will be held at the cemetery from 2:30 to 3:00.

Services entrusted to Donnell Gill Funeral Service Licensee.

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 18, 2020.
