KINGS MOUNTAIN - Charles Wayne Putnam, 73, of Kings Mountain, NC, went to his Heavenly home on May 26, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.
He was born in Cleveland County to the late William Hoyle and Lydia Hicks Putnam and was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Susan Putnam. Charlie was also preceded in death by his grandson, Andrew Dylan Putnam.
He was "The meat man" for Harris Teeter for forty-two years and was employed by Harris Funeral Home for many years as a funeral assistant. Charles and wife Helen were members at Patterson Grove Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He also served as the custodian for his church for ten years. Charles loved golf, hunting, his Red Man and baseball; especially his Atlanta Braves. He also loved and cherished "his boys" from Dixie Youth Baseball where he coached his team all the way to the Dixie Youth World Series. Charles was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother and friend. He will be missed immensely by his family, friends and community.
Survivors include his wife of 9 years, Helen Owens Putnam, of the home; daughter: Amy Putnam Criswell and husband Michael Steven Criswell II, Cherryville; sons: Walter Brandon Putnam and wife Niki, Dallas, William Darrin Putnam and wife Melissa, Kings Mountain, Jamie Belcher and wife Charlotte, Kings Mountain, and Scott Belcher and fiancée Katarina, Apex; sisters: Ann McDaniel (Larry), Peggy Black and Annette Burton (Carl); brother: David Putnam (Deborah); grandchildren: Hanna Putnam, Michael Criswell, Karsyn Blair Criswell, and Jared, Amber and Taylor Belcher; and many nieces and nephews that he loved very much.
A funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Patterson Grove Baptist Church, Kings Mountain.
Charles will lie in state from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Friday, May 29, 2020 in the Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel
Interment will be at Patterson Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Kings Mountain.
Memorials may be made to Wendover Hospice House at 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 2815 or to Patterson Grove Baptist Church at 301 Oak Grove Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Shelby Star on May 29, 2020.