Charles R. Price


1952 - 2019
Charles R. Price Obituary
CLEVELAND - Charles R. Price, age 67, of Cleveland Ohio ( formerly of Shelby, NC) went home to be with the Lord on September 17, 2019.
Charles was preceded in death in addition to his parents, Robert Sr. and Aller Dunn Price, his brothers, Robert Price, Jr. of Cleveland, OH and James Price of Shelby, NC; his sisters, Mamie Long and Katie Norris both of Shelby, NC.
Charles leaves to cherish fond memories, his wife, Sharon Price; a son, Shamon Price, a daughter, Denitra Simmons ( Dwayne), grandchildren, Kw'ashun Jones and Jaylon Kimble, great-granddaughter, Kynlee S. Jones; brothers, Clyde Theodis Price( Janie Mae) of Shelby, NC, John Henry Price, Sr. ( Ethel) of Cleveland, Ohio; sisters, Brenda Hinton, Anna Price, Jean Price all of Shelby, NC, Marian Abram of Charlotte, NC, Denise McGill of Philadelphia, PA and Karen Brown of Greenville, SC and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service : Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:30am at Shoal Creek Baptist Church Shelby, North Carolina. The family will receive friends 30 mins prior to the service. Interment Shoal Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements have been Entrusted to Genesis Funeral Services & Chapel 407 E. Grover Street Shelby, North Carolina 28150
Online condolences can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com
Published in Shelby Star from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
