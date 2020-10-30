SHELBY- Rev. Charles Bruce Reed II, age 69, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Shelby. Born in Paris, Texas on October 18, 1951, he was the son of the late Dr. Charles Bruce and Laura Almeda Hardin Reed. He was a graduate of Baylor University with a bachelor's degree in business. Rev. Reed also attended New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary where he earned a Masters of Religious Education and met his wife, Carolyn. He served churches in various ministerial roles before called to minister in Shelby. He served as Director of Church and Community Ministry at the Greater Cleveland County Baptist Association for 29 years until his retirement in November 2017. Notably he served as chaplain at the Cleveland County Fair, where he started ministries for fair workers. He was also instrumental in establishing ACCES and Care Solutions, as he coordinated the Baptist Association's efforts with other helping agencies in Cleveland County. Rev. Reed was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church and Shelby Civitan Club, and was very involved with Neal Senior Center and Shelby Mission Camp. He was well known for his comical personality and his caring heart. He was a master pianist and organist. He enjoyed reading and listening to Christian and classical music.
Rev. Reed is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carolyn Cole Reed. They would have celebrated their 40th anniversary in December 2020. Reed is also survived by his son, Charles "Chad" Bruce Reed III and wife Leah of Wake Forest; daughter, Carole Reed Beebe and husband Adam of Huntersville; three sisters, Betty Sue Reed of Canton, Ellen Elizabeth "Beth" Reed Vogel and Laura Kay Reed both of Clarksville, TX; 6 nieces and nephews; and 17 great nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at Elizabeth Baptist Church at 10:00am on Saturday, October 31, 2020, with Dr. Rit Varriale officiating. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks are required. Instead of a reception/receiving line, the family asks that friends please leave messages on the online guest registry at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Share the Warmth Fund which helps improve the lives of seniors and families who struggle to pay their energy bills.
Share the Warmth Fund
The Duke Energy Foundation
PO Box 35469
Charlotte, NC 28254-3429
