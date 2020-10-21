1/1
Charles Wells III
{ "" }
SHELBY - Charles Hudson Wells III, age 71, of Shelby, NC went peacefully to be with his Heavenly Father and reunited with his darling wife on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Charles was a graduate of Shelby High School, class of 1967. He proudly served in the United States Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician, for which he had a life long passion. While serving in Pensacola, Florida, he met and married the love of his life, Sandra. He returned home to Shelby, where they raised their two boys and he had a career of 37 years at Eaton Corporation.
He had a passion for his faith in Messiah that was evident by his love for others. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and any animal he met. Although he would never admit it, he was a fantastic piano player, however, he would admit to his love of Star Trek.

In addition to his parents, Charles H. Wells Jr. and Sue Propst Wells, he was preceded in death by his wife Sandra Perry Wells.

Charles is survived by his two sons, Charles H. Wells IV; his wife Becky, and their children Charlie and Henry and Jonathan David Wells; his wife Amber, and their children Jubilee and Elias.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am October 24, 2020 at Sunset Cemetery.

It is requested that those in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion or Cleveland County Hospice.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
